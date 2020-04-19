|
Rita M. Salerno, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, died Saturday morning in her home at the age of 95.
Born in Old Forge, daughter of the late Vito G. and Rose M. Tedesco Salerno, she was a 1942 graduate of Old Forge High School. Before retirement, Rita was a clerical worker for Marmo Pontiac in Moosic. She was a longtime member of the Felittese Association in Old Forge.
Rita was a lifelong active parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish (St. Mary of the Assumption Church), Old Forge, where she belonged to the parish society and was a former participant in the church choir. A devout Catholic, Rita exemplified and lived her faith every day and made it a central tenet of her life. Her love of gardening and crocheting was known to many. She would often generously donate the blankets that she crafted to those in need at St. Mary's Church.
Surviving are a sister, Ann Frances Salerno, with whom she resided in Old Forge; and a host of nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Rita was also predeceased by her sisters, Mary Felicia Salerno, Jennie (Mother Mary Dolores, DM), Celia Massini and Rose Marie Danneker; and her brothers, Carmen Salerno, Patrick Salerno, Anthony Salerno, Sandy Salerno, Vincent Salerno, Edward Salerno and Joseph Salerno.
Due to social distancing concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi will be private in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. A viewing will be held privately for immediate family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, when appropriate.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2020