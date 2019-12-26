|
|
Robert "Bob" A. Chester, 71, of Larksville, died peacefully Sunday at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.
Born and raised in Pittston, he was a son of the late Franklin "Whitey" and Effie Shellhammer Chester. He joined the United States Army in 1966 and served in Germany during the Vietnam War.
Before retirement, Bob was employed by Fresenius Medical, Chester, N.Y. His love for the road kept him in a rig for most of his life. When not on the road, you could find him cruising on his Harley or restoring any of his numerous old cars.
In addition to his wife, Karen Stone-Chester, he is survived by his daughters, Susan Chester Peet and husband, Christopher, Ransom; Sharon Sheperis and husband, Chris, West Pittston; Jessica Chester and companion, Richard Deitzer, Pittston; and Nicole Chester; stepchildren, Cherie, Autumn, Amanda and Patrick Stone, Plymouth; grandchildren, Haley and Christopher Peet, Jacob and Aiden Sheperis, Kinsley Mae Deitzer, baby Deitzer due in 2020, and Mallory Powell, "Grandpa Loves Yas"; brother, George Chester, Pittston; sister, Frederica Shaver, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews
He was also preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Barbara Chester; and brother, William Chester.
The family would like to thank Timber Ridge Healthcare/Compassionate Care staff for their countless hours they spent with Bob. To know Bob was to love Bob. If he had his way, "I would be President and everyone here would get a raise." Their support and compassion was endless.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, in Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith), with the Rev. Dennis Gray, officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Saturday at the funeral home from 1 until the time of the service.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019