Robert A. "Poppy" Erfman, 70, Duryea, died Wednesday morning at his home. His wife, the former Roseann Lupia, preceded him in death on Feb. 16, 2018.



Born in Madison, S.D., son of the late Henry and Edna Stock Erfman, he was a graduate of the Sioux Falls School District High School. He was employed at McKinney Products, Scranton, until his retirement. Robert was a United States Navy veteran of the Viewnam War, having served two tours on the USS Ticonderoga as a pipefitter and firefighter.



Poppy was active for 10 years as a coach and president of the Duryea Wildcats Pee Wee Football. He was Poppy to everyone.



Surviving are sons, Shawn and companion, Mary Shock, Avoca; Robert II and wife, Pamela, Moosic; and Todd Romanczuk and wife, Laura, Duryea; daughter-in-law, Dawn Erfman, Duryea; grandchildren, Christine, Matthew II, Kiki, Zachary, Sandy, Sarah, Dominic, Kaylee, Jerrit, Ryan, Cyrena, Marc, Jordan, Angelina and Isabella; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, William "Bill" and Fred, Thornton, Colo.; Darrel "Butch," Newell, S.D.; Roland "Red," Castle Rock, Colo.; Henry "Hank," Salem, S.D.; Gary, Sibley, Iowa; and Terry "Chip," Madison, S.D.; sisters, Elaine Kasdorf, Cheyl Daugaard, Marlene Alderman and Diane Lueth, all of Sioux Falls, S.D.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Matthew Erfman; grandson, Nicholas Erfman; and a brother, Albert "Don" Erfman.



Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Friday from the Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont. Interment will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, S.D.



Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.





