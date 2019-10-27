|
Robert A. Gani, 73, of Old Forge, passed away Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after an illness. His best friend and loving wife of 21 years, Diane M. (Graminga) Gani, survives. The couple was married June 8, 1998.
Robert was born on June 24, 1946, and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. Son of the late Mohammed and Rose (Goldstein) Gani, he was a graduate of Brooklyn High School. He worked for Superior Door, Schott Glass and Lincare companies, before last working for both Walmart and Walgreens. Above all, he will be forever missed by his loved ones.
He is also survived by a son, Jason Gani, of Jupiter, Fla.; a grandson, Gabriel Gani; siblings, Steve Gani, of Delray Beach, Fla., and Sandy Gani, of Austin, Texas; and nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 27, 2019