Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Gani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Gani Obituary
Robert A. Gani, 73, of Old Forge, passed away Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after an illness. His best friend and loving wife of 21 years, Diane M. (Graminga) Gani, survives. The couple was married June 8, 1998.

Robert was born on June 24, 1946, and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. Son of the late Mohammed and Rose (Goldstein) Gani, he was a graduate of Brooklyn High School. He worked for Superior Door, Schott Glass and Lincare companies, before last working for both Walmart and Walgreens. Above all, he will be forever missed by his loved ones.

He is also survived by a son, Jason Gani, of Jupiter, Fla.; a grandson, Gabriel Gani; siblings, Steve Gani, of Delray Beach, Fla., and Sandy Gani, of Austin, Texas; and nieces and nephews.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now