Robert A. Gazoo of the East Mountain section of Scranton died Sunday at home. His wife of 29 years is the former Sally Pietrolaj.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Dembroski Gazoo. Educated in Scranton schools, he was employed for many years as a plant manager at the Pepsi Bottling Co. of Scranton before retirement and was a United States Army veteran.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman who liked to hunt and fish. He was an outstanding woodworker, with many of his works found in his home. He was a member of the Waldorf German American Federation, St. Mary's Parish Club, and the Teamsters Union Local 229.
Also surviving are daughters, Linda Eibach, Scranton; and Sally Marrazzo and husband, Joe, Archbald; stepdaughters, Wendy Szymczyk and husband, David, Olyphant; Laurette Paciga and husband, John, Shavertown; and Noelle Jackson and husband, Roy, Olyphant; grandchildren, Justin, Jason and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Noah and Azalea; stepgrandchildren, Robert, Sara, Gina, Christina, Emily, Adam and Maggie; brother, John Gazoo, Mount Cobb; several nieces, nephews, and stepnieces and stepnephews.
He was also preceded in death by son, Robert; sisters, Anna, Stella and Dorothy; brothers, Joseph, Thomas, Raymond, Edward, Anthony, and infant brother, Anthony.
A private blessing service was held in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment with military honors followed in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 3, 2019