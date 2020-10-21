Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Robert Kester
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Service
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Robert A. Kester Obituary

Robert A. Kester, Clarks Summit, died Tuesday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. His wife of 66 years is Bessie "Betty" Williams Kester.

Born in Buckhorn, Pa., he was the son of the late W. Fred and Leah A. Gellinger Kester. Before his retirement, he was a salesman for the former Matthews' Brothers Inc. and the Drug House. He proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Bob was a member of the Waverly Lodge 301, Keystone Consistory and the American Legion 908 in Scranton.

Not only was he a chef, magician and sportsman, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Fishing trips to Canada with the guys and family outings to the Crystal Springs hunting cabin will be memories his loved ones will cherish forever.

Also surviving are three sons, Robert Kester, Clarks Summit; Jack Kester and his wife, Bonnie, Falls; and Jeffrey Kester and his wife, Jennifer, Clarks Summit; grandchildren, Erica M. Kester; Jaimee L. Kester and her husband, AJ Radle; Nicholas Kester and Troy Kester.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara E. Moore.

A private funeral service will be held at Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment with military honors will be at Abington Hills Cemetery.

Friends may call on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., with a Masonic service to be held at 7. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Clarks Summit Volunteer Fire Company, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or the Waverly Lodge 301, 142 E. Elm St., Dunmore, PA 18512.


