Dr. Robert A. Mancuso, 80, of Nicholson, died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. His wife is the former Thelma J. Oliver and they were married for 48 years.
Born in Archbald, he was the son of the late John and Rose Cerene Mancuso. He was a graduate of the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, and was a chiropractor for 40 years. He attended the Lake Sheridan Bible Chapel.
Robert is also survived by a daughter, Colleen Davis; two sons, Rob and Jeff Mancuso; one brother, Jackie Mancuso; two sisters, Frances Consagra and his twin, Betty Livsey; four grandchildren, Tyler C. Mancuso, Sophia C. Mancuso, Victoria R. Davis and Caden T. Davis; and a great-granddaughter, Kylie Mancuso.
A graveside service by the Rev. James Wentz will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in Archbald.
A viewing will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on July 9, 2019