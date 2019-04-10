Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. "Pinner" Nardelli. View Sign





Born in Jessup, he was the son of the late Primo and Yolanda Larioni Nardelli. A graduate of Jessup High School, class of 1959, he proudly served in the United States Army Reserves. Before retirement, he was employed by the Valley View School District.



Also surviving are a son, Dr. Robert Nardelli and wife, Kim, Eynon; grandchildren, Lauren, Robbie and Arianna Nardelli; sister, Noreen Coleman and husband, Bob, Olyphant; stepmother, Dina Nardelli; and stepsister, Alita Mahalidge, both of Peckville; brother-in-law, James Lodovici, Jessup; several nieces and nephews.



As per Robert's wishes, funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.



Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.





Robert A. "Pinner" Nardelli of Jessup died Monday at home. His wife of 54 years is the former Sparta Lodovici.Born in Jessup, he was the son of the late Primo and Yolanda Larioni Nardelli. A graduate of Jessup High School, class of 1959, he proudly served in the United States Army Reserves. Before retirement, he was employed by the Valley View School District.Also surviving are a son, Dr. Robert Nardelli and wife, Kim, Eynon; grandchildren, Lauren, Robbie and Arianna Nardelli; sister, Noreen Coleman and husband, Bob, Olyphant; stepmother, Dina Nardelli; and stepsister, Alita Mahalidge, both of Peckville; brother-in-law, James Lodovici, Jessup; several nieces and nephews.As per Robert's wishes, funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Albini Funeral Home

1003 Church St

Jessup , PA 18434

(570) 489-1152 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close