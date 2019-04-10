Robert A. "Pinner" Nardelli of Jessup died Monday at home. His wife of 54 years is the former Sparta Lodovici.
Born in Jessup, he was the son of the late Primo and Yolanda Larioni Nardelli. A graduate of Jessup High School, class of 1959, he proudly served in the United States Army Reserves. Before retirement, he was employed by the Valley View School District.
Also surviving are a son, Dr. Robert Nardelli and wife, Kim, Eynon; grandchildren, Lauren, Robbie and Arianna Nardelli; sister, Noreen Coleman and husband, Bob, Olyphant; stepmother, Dina Nardelli; and stepsister, Alita Mahalidge, both of Peckville; brother-in-law, James Lodovici, Jessup; several nieces and nephews.
As per Robert's wishes, funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2019