Robert A. Tate, 83, of Scranton, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness.



Born March 21, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late Alexander and Helen E. Ford Tate, Bob was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Olyphant. He attended the University of Scranton and graduated from Lackawanna College. Bob was an outstanding basketball and baseball player during his high school days, playing on some very memorable teams of that era, playing and winning the Lynett Tourney in 1954.



Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1955, obtaining the rank of corporal. He received the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. Before his retirement, Bob was employed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for 30 years. Bob received a citation from Gov. Robert Casey regarding his perfect work attendance for 18 straight years.



In the latter part of his life he married his high school sweetheart for a brief time.



Surviving are his brother, Thomas N. Tate, Falls Church, Va.; and nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Joan M. Tate; and his sister-in-law, Arlene C. Tate.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, with Monsignor Neil Van Loon as celebrant. Interment, committal and military honors will be conducted in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Olyphant.



Friends will be received Thursday from 9 to 10 at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



