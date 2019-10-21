|
|
Robert Alan Frank, 71, of Gouldsboro, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, at home. His loving wife and best friend was the former Linda (Dippel) and they were married for 41 years on June 10.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Albert and Martha (Henry) Frank. Robert graduated from Dunmore High School in 1966 and served in the United States Army, spending a year in Vietnam. Robert was a member of the Dunmore Presbyterian Church and the American Legion.
Always up for an adventure, Robert loved to travel, especially anywhere with a beach and his favorite destination was Martha's Vineyard. He shared his love of music with his son Christian and enjoyed photography. The highlight of Robert's life was spending time with his family, often making a meal to gather around as they made great memories.
In addition to his wife, Linda, Robert is survived by his son, Christian Frank and his wife, Lisa, of Plains Twp.; his grandchildren, Reilly and Kierra; his brothers, John Frank and his wife, Norma, of Scranton; Albert Frank and his wife, Janet, of Greenfield Twp.; and Edward Frank and his wife, Jane, of Paradise Twp.; his two nieces and two nephews; and many cousins.
Robert's family would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing staff of the oncology department at the VA Medical Center in Plains Twp. for the exceptional care they provided him.
Arrangements will be private and are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th floor, New York, NY 10004. To share your fondest memories of Robert, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 21, 2019