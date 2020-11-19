Scranton Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Robert Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Alexander

Robert Alexander Obituary

Robert Alexander, 92, formerly of New Milford, Pa., entered into rest on Nov. 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 67 years, Joyce; also his children, Susan Ann Sager, Robert and Chick (Cheryl) Alexander, and David (Brenda Pruitt) Alexander; a foster daughter, Linda (Ronald) Painter; eight grandchildren, Lisa Sydlosky, Joseph Sydlosky, Rory (Debbie) Maginley, Paul (Sherrie) Maginley, Kelly (Colin) Fanning, Frank (Robin) Alexander, Staci Alexander and Ryan Alexander; four foster grandchildren, Melinda Baldwin, William Carey, Nick Carey and Maria Hollister; 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Kathy Alexander and Marie Acker; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Henry Alexander; his half brothers, Devere Acker and Eugene Acker; half sisters, Marie Call and Charity Ayers.

Bob began his career as a self-employed dairy farmer. He was always happy to help his neighbors. His skill in operating equipment led him into driving a truck. He ended his truck driving career working for Masters Concrete. He served as a supervisor for New Milford Twp. Then he worked for NAPA Auto parts in Hallstead. He was an active member of the Blue Ridge Sportsman's Club. Bob was a fun-loving guy and had many friends. Bob was a devoted family man, the best role model for his sons and adored by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Grampy's Grip" will never be forgotten.

Private services will be held in the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead, Pa. Interment will be made in New Milford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harford Volunteer Fire Department, 142 Fair Hill Road, Harford, PA 18823.


