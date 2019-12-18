Home

Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
Robert Allen Ryman Obituary
Robert Allen Ryman, 56, Dallas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, in California. He lived for some time in Scranton. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Lloyd and Bonita Blamire Ryman and graduated from Tunkhannock High School. Robert was a self-employed carpenter and glass worker. He had his own shop, working with auto glass and later with home windows.

Some of his favorite hobbies were painting and crafting. He was a member of Tunkhannock United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his parents as well as daughters, Andrea Ryman, Mehoopany, Pa., and Gabrielle Ryman, Bolivia, N.C.; two grandchildren; and sisters, Bonnie Clarke, Amy Benavidez and Jennifer Davis.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Friends may call from 9 until the time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 18, 2019
