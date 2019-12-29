|
Robert Anderson Cady, 63, died Nov. 30 in Bangkok, Thailand, due to an injury that resulted in cardiac arrest and organ failure.
Born Oct. 21, 1956, Rob was the son of Clarence and Laura Cady. He graduated from Abington Heights High School and Baptist Bible College and Seminary. Rob was married to the woman he loved and called "the lovely Miss Kristi" for 33 years.
Rob faithfully served with Kristi as a church planter with Association of Baptists for World Evangelism in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, since 1997.
Rob's greatest passion was to serve Jesus Christ with his life in all he did. Rob had an effective ministry reaching men deported from the United States to Cambodia. God led Rob to work with the unreached, unengaged and unwanted. He desired for them to truly understand who Christ was and to be the men God called them to be. Rob was known to say, "Life isn't just about being a good man, it's about being good at being a man." He wanted to help men do that by knowing Jesus Christ, who Rob believed was the greatest of all.
Rob loved to exercise and enjoyed power lifting and CrossFit. He enjoyed joking and having fun with his guys. He loved his long beard and was always trying to convince friends to grow a beard. Rob told it like it is. You didn't have to worry about where you stood with him and he was always honest.
Rob is survived by his wife, Kristi, and their seven children, Luke Cady and his wife, Amber, Yoakum, Texas; Julia Men and her husband, Sopheak, Phnom Penh; Miriam Hughes and her husband, Greg, Orem, Utah; Caleb Cady and fiancée, Ally Zubke, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Faith Cady, Winterset, Iowa; Paul Cady and Seth Cady, Phnom Penh; and grandchildren, Kylee Cady, Morgan Cady and Jiraiya Hughes. He is also survived by his father, Clarence Cady, and siblings, Edith Sauls, Melody and Jim Shumaker, Mary and Ray Martin, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Hillside Haven Community Church, 232 Noble Road, South Abington Twp.
Friends and family may call Jan. 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. A private burial will take place in Winterset, Iowa.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019