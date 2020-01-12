Home

Joseph W Sznyter Funeral Home
1101 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-3713
Robert B. Bogdanski Obituary
Robert B. Bogdanski, 82, of Auburn, N.Y., died Thursday at the Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn, N.Y. He is survived by his wife, Joan Daubenhauser Bogdanski.

Born in Scranton on May 26, 1937, he was the son of the late Bernard and Helen Wisniewski Bogdanski. Robert received a master's degree in educational communications, with advanced studies in school administration, from Syracuse University. He was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church, attending Our Savior Chapel in the Tripp Park section of Scranton.

He is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer J. Bogdanski, Esq., and her husband, Anthony Gonzales, of New Jersey; a brother, Donald J. Bogdanski of Rochester, N.Y.; and a sister, Joan H. Bogdanski of Scranton.

He was predeceased by a sister, Bernice, in 2012.

The funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church, 531 E. Locust St., Scranton. Friends may call Tuesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Joseph W. Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton.

Donations in Robert's memory may be made to Our Savior Chapel, 1604 Dorothy St., Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020
