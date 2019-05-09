Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit , PA 18411 (570)-586-7821 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert B. Phillips Jr., 99, died Monday at Allied Skilled Nursing. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Elizabeth Hope Phillips.



Born in Scranton, on Jan. 13, 1920, to Robert B. and Rae Davis Phillips Sr., he lived most of his life in West Side and then graduated and attended Franklin Marshall College. Bob served his country as a major in the United States Army Air Corps as a squadron engineering officer in WWII with the 8th Air Force, 306th Bomb Group, 423 Squadron. He was stationed in Thurleigh, England, where he met his "war bride," Hope. They had a daughter and son and returned to Scranton and added two more sons to the family. They could usually be found camping during the summers at Lake Wallenpaupack.



Bob enjoyed his vegetable garden, running and meeting up with his brother, George, to play racquetball, but his first love was swimming. He started competing at an early age and eventually became the president of NEPA PIAA Swimming Officials and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Bob and Hope enjoyed many trips to Walker's Cay in the Bahamas, where he could be found scuba-diving among sharks and where he became the oldest diver with the most dives. Robert was also a 32nd Degree Mason and retired as a salesman at 82 years old. He will be remembered by his Welsh sayings from his grandma, his funny songs, quick wit and enjoying a good vodka martini.



Bob is survived by his wife, Hope; daughter, Carole Powell and husband, Rich, Scranton; sons, Roger and wife, Cheryl, Scranton; Robert III and wife, Pat, Staatsburg, N.Y.; and Jerry and wife, Sandee, Clarks Summit; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He also has a cousin, John Lovering; and brother-in-law, Hank Cordy.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Daniel and George Phillips; and sister, Nance Cordy.



A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with services by the Rev. Dan White, of Parker Hill Church.



The family will receive friends from 2 until the time of service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity in memory of Robert.



To send an online condolence, visit the funeral home website at





