Robert Balendy, 55, a resident of Forest City, died early Thursday morning at home after a lengthy illness. He and his wife, Dawn, were married for 31 years. Robert was the love of her life.
Born in Scranton, the son of Bernie Balendy and the late Matilda O'Connor Balendy, he was previously employed by Butler Casket Co. Inc. and, before his illness, by Friedman Electric.
He enjoyed spending time with his dogs and loved all his puppies.
Also surviving are a son, Robert "R.J." Balendy, Forest City; a sister, Jean Winters, Florida; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 3, 2019