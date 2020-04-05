|
Robert Bohn, 91, of Clarks Summit, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Born in Scranton, Bob was the son of the late Frank and Edna Nye Bohn.
Bob graduated from Johnson School and served in the United States Navy for six years, including aircraft carrier postings. Upon his return, he married his sweetheart, Betty Green, and they were together for 69 years.
After serving his country, Bob studied at Temple University, receiving a degree in electronic engineering. Soon after, he was offered employment at IBM's new plant in Owego, N.Y., to become the world's largest federal systems division. Bob and Betty, now with four young sons in tow, moved to Owego where they raised the boys and resided for the next 27 years. Bob then retired from IBM, his career having spanned and supported NASA's efforts in the space race and many other aerospace projects. After retiring, Betty and Bob spent summers at their home in DeLand, Fla.
Bob loved boating, and the family spent many weekends at Seneca and Cayuga Lakes. In his 50s and beyond, Bob became passionate about motorcycling, riding nearly every day whenever possible. He and Betty traveled to attend BMW bike rallies all over the United States. He was certified to have ridden more than 500,000 miles on BMWs, including at least one 1,000-plus mile day!
Bob is survived by his wife, Betty, and four sons, Douglas, DeLand, Fla.; Paul, Delhi, N.Y.; Brian, Binghamton, N.Y.; and Terrence (Kristine), Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; his beloved granddaughter, Caroline; as well as his brother, Ralph (Marge); sister, Betty; sister-in-law, Loretta (Susie) Marker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by sisters, Eleanor Hughes (Gerald), Thelma Mehall (Jack) and Ruth Kafchinski; brother, Frank (Mary); niece, Eleanor Hughes Milite; and nephew, Ralph Bohn.
Many thanks to Dr. Mayne at Moses Taylor Hospital and especially to the staff at Elan Gardens, the RAs and the wonderful nurses who were right there for him whenever needed.
Due to the current public gathering restrictions, there will be no public calling hours at this time.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020