Robert Breymeier Jr. of Glendale passed away Sunday, April 28, at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. He was born in Taylor on Sept. 21, 1946, and raised in Glendale, and was the son of the late Robert and Margaret Llewellyn Breymeier.
Robert was a 1964 graduate of Taylor-Moosic High School. After high school he joined the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War from 1966-1967. Robert served with the 2nd Battalion of the 77th Field Artillery Regiment. He worked at Thomson Consumer Electronics RCA for 36 years, was employed briefly by Pride Mobility, and retired after 10 years of employment from SCI Waymart, Waymart, Pa.
Robert was very active with the Avoca/Dupont Little League, the Duryea Wildcats and Avoca youth basketball. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Antonia "Toni" Deluca Breymeier, who died May 14, 2015; and his brother, Ronald L. Breymeier.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Breymeier III, of Glendale; and Allan and his wife, Chasity Breymeier, of Jenkins Twp.; his daughter, Tammy Tucker and her husband, Steven, of Glendale; his grandchildren, Kyle Anthony Breymeier; Candice Emmett and her husband, John; and Ashley and Joey Gashi; and a great-grandchild, Hailey Emmett. Also surviving are his twin sister, Roberta "Peggy" Turkos, of Dupont; his sister-in-law, Carol Breymeier, of Glendale; and many nieces and nephews.
A deep heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff at the VA Medical Center for their kindness, care and compassion.
Funeral services will be Thursday, May 2, at 11:30 a.m. at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev Michael Shambora of the Moosic United Methodist Church, officiating. The AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide military honors.
Friends may call Wednesday, May 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2019