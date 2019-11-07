Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Robert Bruzas Sr.

Robert Bruzas Sr. Obituary
Robert Bruzas Sr., 69, of Dunmore, died Tuesday afternoon at Post Acute Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, the former Sharon Raniella, whom he loved dearly.

Born in Scranton, son of the late John and Helen Muska Bruzas, he attended Scranton public schools and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore. Before his retirement, he was employed as a driver with Ferranti Brothers in Scranton. He loved driving his truck and making runs to the Rochester, N.Y., area, but also had fun taking joy rides. Robert was a wonderful man with a great sense of humor and liked being the jokester. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. He was a devoted Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan, as well as Penn State football fan, and was also an avid bowler.

Also surviving are a daughter, Michele Bruzas Chapman and husband, Robert, Dunmore; a son, Robert Bruzas Jr. and partner, Alicia Novak, Carbondale; grandchildren, Alexis and Haley Chapman, Kasey and Jake Bruzas; stepgrandchildren, Caitlyn, Alexis and Gabby; his sisters, Marianne Lynott and husband, Thomas, Duryea; and Kathleen Kramer, Pittston; his brother, John Bruzas and wife, Maryanne, Taylor; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Kurtz Street, Dunmore. There is no public visitation prior. All those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will be privately held.

Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the Sisters of IHM, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509.

Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 7, 2019
