Robert Burnside Obituary

Robert Burnside, 71, of Moosic, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife of 52 years is the former Roberta Strong.

Born in Pittston, son of the late Sidney and Violet Gregory Burnside, he was a graduate of Pittston High School and had served with the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He was a member of Moosic United Methodist Church and worked at Arlington Manufacturing Co., Scranton.

Also surviving are two children: a son, Robert Burnside; and daughter, Sara Price, both of Moosic; three grandchildren, Zach, Madison and Robby Price, all of Moosic; two brothers, Marshall; and Butchie and his wife, Marie, Pittston; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Isabel and Sally; and two brothers, Edward and Sidney Jr.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with the funeral service at 7 by the Rev. Michael Shambora, pastor of the Moosic United Methodist Church. A private interment will be held on Saturday.

Due to current health concerns, face masks are required.


