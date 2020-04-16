|
Robert C. Dargatis, 77, of Peckville, died Monday in Bethlehem where he spent the last several months of his life living with and being cared for by his daughter at her home. His wife of 56 years is the former Mary Anne Lepkoski.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Michael A. and Esther Dittfield Dargatis. A graduate of Scranton Central High School, class of 1960, he proudly served in the United States Army. He went on to graduate from the University of Scranton with a Bachelor of Science in accounting in 1974.
Before retirement, he worked in middle management, distribution and the insurance industry.
Also surviving are a daughter, Lisa Deegan and husband, Edward, Bethlehem; a son, David and wife, Beth, Vienna, Va.; granddaughters, Jessica Deegan and Emelia Dargatis; a brother, Michael D. Dargatis and wife, Mary Ann, Scranton; close friend of the family, David Loux; and nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral arrangements and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to a .
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020