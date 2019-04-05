Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. Jackson. View Sign

Robert C. "Booby" Jackson, 77, Blakely, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He was the husband of Dolores Kolibob Jackson.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late Merriott L. and Mildred E. Runyon Jackson, he was a graduate of Blakley High School and worked in the union as a sprinkler fitter for fire protection systems. He was a lifelong member of the Blakley Baptist Church and former steward of the Raymond Henry American Legion, Olyphant.



Booby enjoyed bowling, camping and time at Lake Wallenpaupack. He was very active in playing and coaching softball in our area and loved taking trips to the casino.



Also surviving are two sons, Richard, Blakely; Roy and wife, Noelle, Olyphant; a daughter, Doreen Gilbride and husband, Thomas; eight grandchildren, Nichole, Tiffany and Corey Jackson; Connor and Brian Gilbride; Robert, Sara and Adam Jackson; a great-grandson, James May; as well as several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by two brothers, William and Thomas.



Funeral services with interment at Fairview Memorial Park were held privately from the Hudak- O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.



