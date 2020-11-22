Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Robert C. Lameo Obituary

Robert C. Lameo, 69, of Pittston, formerly of Scranton, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife is the former Doris Martin.

Born in Scranton, son of the late William and Sarah Troy Bellon, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before his retirement, he was employed as a printer by the Kappa Graphics Co., Hughestown, where he served as president of the union; he was a member of Teamsters Local 229 and the Sons of Italy.

He was blessed with a quick wit and a contagious laugh that lit up a room, always ready with a joke or a captivating story. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends and rooting for the New York Yankees, had a love of cars, but most of all he loved spending time with his family with his annual Christmas parties and attending his grandkids' events.

He was so very loved and will be missed by so many including his dialysis "posse" who he loved so dearly.

The family would like to thank Timber Ridge Health Care for their care and dedication in his last months with us.

Also surviving are four daughters, Kristin Lameo; Karen Lameo and husband, Manuel Griffin; Jennifer Lameo; Kathleen Genovese and husband, Chris; a brother, Paul Lameo and wife, Ann Marie; two sisters, Sarah Hannon and husband, Pat; Beth Ann Smith and husband, Charlie; grandchildren, Danny, Sammy, Isabella and Carmine; great-grandchildren, Liviana and Daniel; several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.


