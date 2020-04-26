|
Robert (Bob) C. Langman, age 75, of Herrick Twp., passed away at Wayne Memorial Hospital on April 23, 2020, following a battle with health issues. Bob was born in Jermyn, Pa., on Feb. 16, 1945, to William and Bessie Langman. He lived in Montdale, Pa., until 2012 when he and Barbara moved to Herrick Twp. and built their log cabin (The "Tabin").
Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara Langman; his three children, Rob (and Lindsey), Chris (and Amy) and Scott (and Genine); his grandchildren, Dylan, Hunter, Cara, Gavin, Isabelle, Corbin, Nora and Madalyn; his brother, William; and his sister, Doreen Hallowich. He was happily married to Barbara for 50 years, which they celebrated with friends and family in 2019. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Charlene McAndrew.
Bob proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and attained the rank of sergeant, having served time overseas in Okinawa during his term of service. Bob was always actively involved with the community and spent years coaching baseball and basketball, assisting with Boy Scout events, and serving time as a member of the Scott Twp. Parks and Recreation Commission and the Artesian Hose Company in Jermyn, Pa.
Bob's work life included time at Hendrick Manufacturing in Carbondale, a business venture at FLS Manufacturing in Scranton, and log cabin sales at Estemerwalt Lumber in Beach Lake, before retiring in 2015, only to return to work again this past year for a short stint at Elk Mountain Ski Resort.
He was a devoted husband and father, proud and loving grandfather, and fun-loving and dedicated friend, all of which had him form innumerable relationships. He was a hunter, fisherman, golfer, horseshoe player, gin rummy cheater, beaver enthusiast, ever-steady pitcher to his grandkids, and the always-busy woodworker, making furniture and birdhouses for anyone who asked. He helped found Lakeside Woodworking with his son, Scott.
Bob was never happier than when surrounded by friends and family, especially during gatherings at the Tabin. Through the course of his years and friendships, he has been known by many nicknames, including "Beamer," "Poppy Bob" and "Uncle Bucky." He loved attending his grandkids' sporting events and would spend whole days shuffling between towns to attend as many as he could.
Even when health issues made things difficult, he always remained optimistic and did all he could to make sure it never brought him down.
The family would like to thank the emergency room and intensive care unit at Wayne Memorial Hospital for their compassion and help.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald, Pa.
