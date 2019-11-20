|
|
Bob MacGregor concluded his earthly journey with the same dignity and peace with which he lived his life, surrounded by his loving family. A proud Scrantonian, Bob was blessed to be married to Kaye Lydon MacGregor, the love of his life, for 60 years, who selflessly cared for him at home through his courageous battle with Parkinson's.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Gwilym W. MacGregor and the late Teresa LeStrange MacGregor Withers, Bob was a faithful parishoner of St. Peter's Cathedral Church, Scranton. He was a proud graduate of Scranton Central High School and the University of Scranton, where he also obtained his master's degree.
Bob was known as an elegant dresser, but he was so much more substance than style, and those who had the privilege of counting him as a friend, neighbor or co-worker, knew this well. He was a true gentleman, who treated each and every person he encountered with dignity and respect. All who knew him were well aware that the MacGregor family home was open to all, in good times and bad, to celebrate or commiserate.
Bob enjoyed a wonderful career ensuring that families in the Scranton area had access to quality healthcare. He began at the Health and Hospital Planning Council, but it was at the Mercy Hospital in Scranton, where he did his life's work in promoting Mercy Care, expanding access to exceptionally trained physicians and partnering with neighboring hospitals to create the first MRI Center, Northeast Imaging, in our area. In recognition of his accomplishments, he earned status as a Life Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and was presented the Chairman's Award for a decade of service on the Quality Insights of Pennsylvania Board of Directors. He also enjoyed faculty appointments at the University of Scranton, the University of Pennsylvania and the George Washington University. He concluded his career in healthcare consulting for Parente Randolph of Scranton.
A loving and devoted father, he is survived by his five children, Robert Charles MacGregor Jr. and fiancée, Pearl Dougher, Scranton; Geoffrey MacGregor and wife, Dorothy O'Donnell MacGregor, Glenburn Twp.; Malcolm L. MacGregor and wife, Annie MacArthur MacGregor, North Abington Twp.; Manon MacGregor and husband, Mitchell Greene, Wynnewood; and Brendan MacGregor and wife, Marcy Gvazdauskas MacGregor, Bensalem; 13 grandchildren, Justin, Zachary, Dylan, Robert III, Jack, Sylvie, Lydon, Sam, Isabel, Tasha, Siobhan, Gwen and Lauren; and five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Adrianna, Maryn, Grant and Molly. He was "Uncle Bob" to a legion of nieces and nephews who relied on him for both advice and levity.
He was also preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tara MacGregor Wotanis, with whom he is now reunited.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph Quinn, on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Basilica, where Bob grew up praying the Novena, something he carried into his adult life and shared with his family. Friends may call upon the family at the church prior to the funeral Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 20, 2019