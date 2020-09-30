Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Shutta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. "Bobby" Shutta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. "Bobby" Shutta Obituary

Robert C. "Bobby" Shutta, 75, Dunmore, died Sept. 22 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Rudolph and Donata Maria DiVizio Shutta, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School and went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Marywood University in hospitality/restaurant management, and his master's degree in history from East Stroudsburg University.

Surviving are his brother, Rudolph "Rudy" Shutta and wife, Joanne, Los Angeles, Calif.; and friends.

The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. All those attending are kindly asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a face covering immediately upon entering the church.

Arrangements and care by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -