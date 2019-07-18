Robert Charles Graham died Monday at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center in Olyphant after a long and courageous battle with his illness.



Born on March 26, 1935, in Scranton, the son of the late Patrick and the beloved Matilda (Tillie) Graham, Bob was the youngest of their five children. After attending West Scranton High School, he left to work in the family business, driving and delivering coal. He served in the United States Army for six years. He spent his career driving tractor-trailers as an owner-operator and was later employed by Wooster Motor Lines, Johnson Motor Lines and St. Johnsbury. He was a member of Teamsters Local 229. He was of the Catholic faith and worshipped at St. Patrick's Church in Scranton.



His children remember him as a trusted confidant and a willing listener, void of judgment of others. Bob practiced paying it forward long before it was vogue by always being a good Samaritan to others in need, his actions a reflection of his caring heart. Despite vigorous attempts by his children to sway him, he remained true to his belief that all were equal and, thus, no favoritism existed. He accepted people for who they were, regardless of socioeconomic status. He took pride in his mechanical skills and, over the years, collected 24 Cadillacs, restoring them with the help of his sons, Bobby, Patrick and Edward. Bob loved to fraternize with friends at the many social clubs he belonged to and truly cherished those relationships, forged over decades. He had a passion to entertain and did so singing karaoke at various local establishments throughout the years. Yodeling was another favorite pastime. He traveled regularly to his cherished "happy place," Alexandria Bay, N.Y., and had a host of good friends he returned to see year after year. He took many solo road trips into his 80s in one of two beloved RVs, fiercely independent, yet always meeting new friends along the way. Bob's song has ended for us here on Earth, but the heavens will be full of his "Unchained Melody," "That's Amore" and, perhaps, even an occasional yodel.



He leaves his five children, sons, Robert Graham and wife, Nancy; Patrick Graham; and Edward Graham and companion, Dana; and daughters, Debbie Letts and husband, Tom; and Kathleen Chapin and husband, Daniel; his sister, Eleanor Burger; nine grandchildren, Melissa, Catherine, Kristina, Stephen, Stanton, Kimberly, Kyle, Ryan and Sabrina; 12 great-grandchildren, DaeShaun, Dominic, DeAndre, Damiya, Anthony and Kaylynn; Brynae, Aaron, Haley, Sutton, Ryan and Cohen. The mother of his children, Barbara Graham Gilroy, also survives him.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Patrick and Jerry; and sister, Maureen.



Friends may call Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a future date. Interment, private, at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in Robert's honor to the donor's favorite charity.



For directions, to share a memory or to leave your condolences for the family, visit www.vanstonandjames.com.





Published in Scranton Times on July 18, 2019