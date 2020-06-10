Home

George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9 Glen Rd
Wellesley Hills, MA
Robert Charles "Stras" Straskulic

Robert Charles "Stras" Straskulic Obituary
Robert Charles "Stras" Straskulic of Wellesley Hills, Mass., passed away on June 6, 2020, in Naples, Fla., at the age of 73.

Born in Scranton, Pa., he was preceded in death by his parents, Madelyn (Daskievige) Straskulic and Charles Straskulic. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ellen (Cooney) Straskulic; and their four children, Robyn Moore and her husband, Randle, of Texas; Amy Tedesco and her husband, Chris, of New Jersey; Abby Straskulic, of Massachusetts; and Robert Straskulic and his wife, Samantha, both captains in the United States Army serving in Germany. He has four grandchildren, Thomas and Quinn Moore, and Jack and Ryan Tedesco. He was a military veteran.

Bob received his BS and an MBA from Columbia University. He then joined the Gillette Company in the early '70s in its financial division and enjoyed a 34-year career with the company that included assignments in Brazil, Spain and Germany. He retired in 2005 as Senior Vice President of Finance in the International Division. Upon retirement, Bob received a Master's in Theological Studies from Boston College. He was very active in St. John's Church and the Weston Road Garden Club.

Funeral services with COVID-19 guidelines will be as follows: Visiting hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) Wellesley, Tuesday, June 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley Hills, Wednesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Bob's memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on June 10, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
