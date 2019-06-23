Robert Cobb went to be with his Lord on Saturday.



Born in Jermyn, on Jan. 24, 1942, he was the son of the late Henry and Ida Reynolds Cobb. He graduated from Scott High School and attended Practical Bible Seminary.



He was a lifelong resident of Lackawanna County, where he worked and retired from RCA. Robert was active in his church and youth groups. He also liked hunting and fishing with his family.



Bob is survived by one son, David Cobb, Florida; and a daughter, Rhonda McConnell; and five grandchildren.



He is also survived by one brother, Carl (Pamela) Cobb; a special friend of 30 years, Rose Castellano; also a special niece, Joyce Lucas; and many more much-loved nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Henry (Lillian) Cobb Jr. and Delbert (Mary) Cobb Sr.



The funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with services conducted by the Rev. Joseph LaCova. Friends and family may visit Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment, Sandy Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.

Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary