Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
(570) 876-0210
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Cobb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Cobb Obituary
Robert Cobb went to be with his Lord on Saturday.

Born in Jermyn on Jan. 24, 1942, he was the son of the late Henry and Ida Reynolds Cobb. He graduated from Scott High School and attended Practical Bible Seminary.

He was a lifelong resident of Lackawanna County, where he worked and retired from RCA. Robert was active in his church and youth groups. He also liked hunting and fishing with his family.

Bob is survived by one son, David Cobb, Florida; and a daughter, Rhonda McConnell; and five grandchildren.

He is also survived by one brother, Carl (Pamela) Cobb; a special friend of 30 years, Rose Castellano; also a special niece, Joyce Lucas; and many more much-loved nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Henry (Lillian) Cobb Jr. and Delbert (Mary) Cobb Sr.; and two sisters, Winfred (Elwin) Cattrell and Oliva Cobb.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with services conducted by the Rev. Joseph LaCova. Friends and family may visit today from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment, Sandy Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Published in Scranton Times on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now