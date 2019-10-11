|
Robert Connolly, 86, of Scranton, passed away Oct. 3, 2019, at Regional Hospital of Scranton, holding the hand of his wife of 65 years, the former Nancy Piepoli, and in the company of his nieces.
Born in Minooka, son of the late John and Kathryn Kloss Connolly, he was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, E.B. Jermyn Lodge 2, and a retired member of the Scranton Police Department, having served 26 years.
Private funeral arrangements were held at his request. Arrangements by Neil W. Regan Funeral Home, with a blessing by Father Scott Sterowski.
He was a lifetime member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and St. Paul of the Cross Parish.
Thank you to Dr. Ken Rudolph for 30 years of exceptional care to Robert.
Simply put, Robert was a generous man with his time, talent, and treasures.
He was a good person with minor flaws. Rest in peace.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 11, 2019