Robert (Bob) Cortese, 52, of Jefferson Twp. died unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday at home. He is survived by his wife of nine years, the former Carrie Lee.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Carol Warzecha Cortese, Dickson City, and the late Charles S. Cortese. He was a graduate of Mid Valley High School, class of 1985, and he was a self-employed contractor. Bob was a member of the Sons of American Legion, Post 665, Dickson City; Post 7251, Throop; the Taurus Club, Scranton; the Moose Lodge 813, Ruskin, Fla., and the Single Shot Hunting Club.
Bob was an avid hunter who enjoyed riding his quad in the mountains of Pennsylvania and spending winters in sunny Florida with his cherished wife, Carrie. Bob was an excellent cook, renowned for his pizza, soppressata, sauerkraut and pickles. He was happiest spending time with his family and friends drinking Coors Light and complaining about the world and weather. He recently celebrated the wedding of his son, Jason, and was ecstatic about the future grandchildren he would welcome. Bob gave the gift of life by donating his tissue and organs to the Gift of Life program. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jason Charles Cortese and wife, Aireyal, Jessup; his daughter, Jessica Elizabeth Cortese, Elmhurst Twp.; his son, Caiden Fick, Jefferson Twp.; his sister, Teri Fusaro and husband, Joseph, Virginia; his sister, Melissa Zuraski and husband, Shaun, Dickson City; his in-laws, Peter and Ellen Lee, formerly of Jefferson Twp.; sister-in-law, Margi Harney and wife, Judy, Virginia; brother-in-law, Corey Lee and wife, Kate, Georgia; his uncle and godfather, Bob Warzecha, Dickson City; his uncle, Salvatore, and aunt, Nancy Cortese, Clarks Summit; his former wife, Valerie (nee) Steinle Lalli, Elmhurst Twp.; various nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts, and his adored dog, Barley.
He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Charles Cortese; his grandparents, John and Pearl Warzecha, Dickson City, and Paul and Lucy Cortese, Old Forge.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Friends may call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Interment of cremains will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the donor's choice of charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 23, 2019