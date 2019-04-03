Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert D. Banellis. View Sign

Robert D. Banellis, 69, of Port Griffith, passed away Thursday, March 28, at Select Specialty Hospital in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late Donald C. and Phyllis Krofchik Banellis. Robert was a member of the last graduating class (1967) of Northeast High School, Pittston, and was a former member of the Jenkins Twp. Lions Club. He was also a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.



Before retirement, Robert worked for Scranton Craftsman in the compliance department and previously he was co-owner of R&W Transport, Pittston. During retirement, he was the owner of Twisterz Ice Cream, Dupont. Robert volunteered at the local food kitchens, serving those in need, and St. John the Evangelist Church's annual bazaar.



Robert enjoyed gardening in his yard, attending NHRA drag racing events and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey.



Robert is survived by brothers, Donald J. Banellis, Port Griffith; Paul Banellis and wife, Angela, Pittston Twp.; nieces, Samantha M. Banellis; Kristine Smyla and husband, Brian; Samantha H. Banellis and Marissa Syno.



A blessing service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, in Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Interment will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

