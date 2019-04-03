Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert D. Banellis. View Sign

Robert D. Banellis, 69, of Pittston, died March 28 in the loving arms of his fiancée, Jill Stahl. He died at Select Specialty Hospital, of part of Geisinger Hospital in Danville.



Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Donald and Phyllis Krofchik Banellis. He graduated from Pittston Area High School and had worked in the trucking business most of his life. He currently owned and operated the "Twisterz" ice cream shop in Dupont. He was a member of the First Church of God, Taylor.



Surviving are his fiancée, Jill Stahl, of Pittston; two stepchildren, Scott Stahl and wife, Jill, of Clarks Summit; Amanda Stahl, of Pittston; one granddaughter, Marigold Stahl, of Clarks Summit; four nieces, Kristine Smyla and husband, Brian; Marissa Syno and Samantha Banellis, all of Pittston; and Samantha Banellis, of New York; a sister-in-law, Susan Carpentier, of Scranton; two nieces, Allison Carpentier, of Pittston; and Kristina Carpentier, of Scranton; also cousins and friends, especially Marianne Egan and Linda and Earl Cassel.



Bob was a devoted life partner, stepfather and grandfather. He loved spending time with Jill at the beach and on their many adventures. His stepchildren and grandchild brought immense pride and joy to him. He was an avid fan of hockey and racing. Bob also loved his ice cream business, his Twisterz family and all of his loyal customers.



The family wishes to extend their thanks to Dr. Soumit Basu and the staff of Geisinger Hospital, eighth floor, as well as the Cancer Center of Geisinger Community Medical Center for the compassionate care given to Bob.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, at noon from the First Church of God, Center Street, Taylor, with services by the Rev. Doug Hoeffner, pastor, and the Rev. Earl Cassel.



Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Keystone Mission, Olive Street, Scranton, Pa.



Arrangements are by Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, Pa.

