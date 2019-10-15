|
Robert D. "Bob" Dickerman, of Greentown, Pa., and formerly, Lyndonville, Vt., passed away Friday at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center, Lake Ariel, Pa. He was the husband of Julie S. Hazelton-Dickerman, Greentown.
Born in New Brunswick, N.J., son of Elizabeth "Betty" (Weisner) and Harold Dickerman, he moved to Lyndonville with his family at the age of 4, where he lived until his 43rd birthday. He was a graduate of Lyndon Institute and Lyndon State College. He was previously employed at the Littleton Coin Co., Littleton, N.H., and Thomson Education, Scranton, Pa. He also worked as a local sports writer, covering high school football games all over Northeast Pa. He was a member of the Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church.
Throughout his life, whether he was in Vermont or Pennsylvania, Bob was devoted to the game of baseball. He served on Little League boards in both states and served as a Little League baseball or softball coach to literally hundreds of area youth from the time he was 14 until he was 56 years old. He was the recipient of the Lyndonville Youth Baseball Award in 2001 for those dedicated to improving the lives of youth in the community.
While baseball was his "sports" love, nothing made Bob happier than spending time with his two daughters, Molly and Jewel, whom he adored and who were the apples of their Daddy's eye. Bob also spoke highly of his two former stepsons, Lance (Texas) and Chad (Maine) Howland.
Bob was predeceased by his parents. Besides his wife, Julie; and daughters, Molly and Jewel, surviving are Bob's mother-in-law, Lois Hazelton, Greentown; his brothers, John Dickerman and wife, Jane, Bethlehem, N.H.; and brother, Michael "Mike" and wife, Jeanne, Littleton, N.H.; nephew, Garth Dickerman and his wife, Erica, Steamboat Springs, Colo.; and niece, Thea Dickerman, Washington, D.C.; and cousins, Linda Stratigeas, George Weisner and Rene Brown and their families. Bob also had dear friends who treated him as a brother, including Johnny Allen, Len Gardner, and Eric and Jesse Berry.
The family wishes to thank the many doctors and nurses who have cared for Bob over the years throughout his many struggles with diabetes, the staff at VNA Hospice and his loving "second family" who have provided direct round-the-clock care for him for the last two and a half years at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center, Lake Ariel.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. in the Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church. Friends may call from 9:30 until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426; the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202; or the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, Village of LaAnna, South Sterling, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 15, 2019