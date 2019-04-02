Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert D. LaMorte Jr.. View Sign

Robert D. LaMorte Jr., 54, of Peckville, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma.



Born in Peckville, son of Robert D. LaMorte Sr. and the late Roberta Evans La-Morte, he was a graduate of Valley View High School and, before his illness, he was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed target shooting and loved his numerous pets of all kinds. One of his proudest moments was in 1994 when he and his son, Robert, both won national motorcycle hill climbing championships in different classes.



Robert's family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Henry Cancer Center in Wilkes-Barre and Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit in Dunmore for the loving care they gave to Robert.



Surviving are two sons, Robert D. LaMorte III, Eynon; and Justin LaMorte, Mayfield; two brothers, Tim and Dan La-Morte, both of Peckville; a sister, Lori Wrobleski and husband, Dr. Garry, Jefferson Twp.; a granddaughter, Pepper; fiancée, Lori Cross, Peckville; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

