Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Robert Miller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. "Bobby" Miller

Send Flowers
Robert D. "Bobby" Miller Obituary

Robert D. Miller, 29, of Dalton, passed away unexpectedly on June 11.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Roger W. Miller. Surviving are his mother, Ginger L. Miller; and his constant companion at home, Moe. He attended Lackawanna Trail schools and was a 2009 graduate of the PA Cyber Charter School.

"Butcher Bob" worked in the food and grocery industry for a number of local businesses, most notably as a butcher for Ray's Market, Trovato's Meat Market and the Dalton Market, and he was currently employed at Vincenzo's Restaurant.

Bobby had an old soul and had many friends. He met and befriended people everywhere he would go. He was a reader of many books, his favorite author being Jack Kerouac. He was a lover of music, of many genres, and was known for playing guitar and singing at many get-togethers. He was also a talented artist, and had made many drawings and paintings.

Bob was an animal lover and had many pets throughout his life, as well as a love of seeing animals in the wild. His gentle soul and big heart led him to befriend many strays, and he was known for bringing home cats that needed a home.

Bobby was a good friend and a beloved family member. He will be sorely missed by those who now have a large void in their lives.

Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved him dearly and who mourn his passing deeply.

A service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his mother to help with expenses at P.O. Box 361, Dalton, PA 18414.


Published in Scranton Times on June 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -