Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strauch Funeral Home
602 Birch Street
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-0413
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Riley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. Riley Jr. Obituary

Robert D. Riley Jr., 67, of Dalton, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. His wife is the former Beverly J. Reese. The couple was married 48 years this past April.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Robert D. Riley Sr. and Alice McCafferty Riley, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. After graduating he worked for the Trane Co. until they closed, he then worked for Gould Battery until they also closed and finally he worked as an LPN at the Clarks Summit State Hospital until his retirement. He was an avid New England Patriots fan.

Also surviving are a daughter, Colleen Riley and fiancée, Cherokee Jays, Dalton; a son, Sean Riley, Dalton; a sister, Kimberly Gramm and husband, Douglas, Florida; two brothers, Thomas Riley, Scranton; and Patrick Riley, Florida; three grandchildren, Marissa Braun, Kaylia Riley and Brodie Riley; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Robert D. Riley III, on June 30, 2018.

A viewing will be held Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton.

Family and friends are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and masks will be required for entry.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -