Robert Diamonds, Scranton, died Thursday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after an illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Patricia Kelly, in 2000.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late Solomon and Nellie Dwilinski Diamonds, he graduated from GAR High school and lived in Wilkes-Barre until moving to Scranton in 1965. He was an LPN at Mercy Hospital before retirement. He was a member of St Luke's Episcopal Church.

Surviving are a son, Solomon and wife, Jill; a daughter, Kelly, Scranton; four sisters, Theresa Shalkauskas, New Jersey; Marion Novick, North Carolina; Aldona Oblick, Bethlehem; and Lillian Sheehan, Maryland; a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert and John; and two sisters, Irene Heider and Rita Buford.

Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home, 1660 N. Main Ave.


