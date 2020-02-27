|
Robert "Bob" Dinning, 70, of Newton Twp., died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife is the former Karen Jacob. The couple hadbeen married since 1970.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Robert and Ann Edwards Dinning, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was employed as a structural draftsman by Highland Associates in Clarks Summit. He was also known for his stand at the South Side Farmers Market and his volunteerism at the Keystone Rescue Mission Alliance.
Bob will always be remembered for his constant smile and jovial personality. He loved his family, he loved his job and he was a man who found joy in simple things like ABBA music, 'Jeopardy!' and working with his wife to grow their own produce.
Also surviving are a son, Jason Dinning, Terrebonne, Ore.; daughters, Janet Czyzyk and husband, Ron, Landenberg; and Jessica Gula and husband, Jason, Scranton; grandchildren, Quinn Dinning, Emily, Kyle and Cole Czyzyk, Grace and Nadia Gula; and nieces, Lisa Dinning and Shelley Schuler.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Dinning; a brother, Ellis Dinning; and sister, Janet Dinning.
A celebration of life will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Evangelical Free Bible Church, 431 Carbondale Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411, with services by Pastor Mike Measley.
Friends may call on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Evangelical Free Bible Church; or to Keystone Rescue Mission Alliance Inc., 8 W. Olive St., Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 27, 2020