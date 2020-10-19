Home

Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
Robert E. "Bob" Cordell

Robert "Bob" E. Cordell, 68, of Lake Ariel, died surrounded by his wife and family Sunday morning at his home while battling Glioblastoma.

Born Oct. 9, 1952, in York, Pa., he was the son of the late John E. Cordell and Maxine (Keplanger) Cordell Moritz. Bob served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard with the First Battalion 109th Infantry.

He was a Buffalo Bills fan and an avid hunter, teaching both of his grandsons to hunt.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce A. Stout Cordell; daughter, Jody M. Cordell-Mondak and her husband, Michael J. Mondak, of Lake Ariel; daughter, Carrie A. Cordell, of Lake Ariel; sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Colston; and brother, James B. Cordell, both of York, Pa.; grandsons, Joshua R. Mondak and Michael E. Mondak; and great-grandson, "his boy," Dominic J. Mondak, whom he recognized until the very end.

Bob is also survived by many special brothers- and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John Michael Cordell, St. Louis, Mo.

Funeral services will be Friday at noon at the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, Pa.

Friends and family will be received on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment with military honors will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp., Pa. Anyone attending the visitation/services are asked to wear a mask and adhere to state guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the Glioblastoma Foundation.

For online condolences, visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.


