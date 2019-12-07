|
Robert E. MacKee, 86, of the Hill Section of Scranton, died peacefully Friday with his wife and family at his side at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. His wife of 62 years is the former Charlotte Roche.
Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late Robert and Hannah May Jones MacKee.
A United States Army veteran, he was employed at Consolidated Molded Products for 25 years and later at White Haven Center as an aide prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Michele Georgetti and husband, Mark, Scranton; a son, Robert MacKee, Scranton; two grandchildren, Brooke and Nicholas Georgetti and his wife, Megan; a niece and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at 2 North, Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation as well as the hospice personnel for the extraordinary care they provided Robert during the past few weeks.
Friends may call Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. A funeral service by Chaplain Paul Leonard will immediately follow the viewing at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 7, 2019