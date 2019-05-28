Home

Robert E. Tregaskis, 82, of Archbald, died Saturday at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Tregaskis; and daughter, Shannon Tregaskis, who both died in a tragic automobile accident in 1991.

Born Dec. 30, 1936, in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Mae France Tregaskis. Before his retirement, Bob had been employed for 23 years at GNB Technologies in Dunmore. He was a member of the Black Diamond Hose Company, Archbald, and was of the Presbyterian faith. Bob enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He cherished the time spend with his children, and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by two daughters, Robyn Smith, Jermyn; and Jody Tregaskis, Archbald; four grandchildren, Jackelyn Motsumoto and husband, Takaki; Amanda Sliva and husband, Michael; Samantha Parks and Jesse Parks; seven great-grandchildren, Klaudia and Audrina Ritman, Dean Lasky, Tristan and Chase Motsumoto, Orion and Lucian Sliva; a sister, Edna Simon, Archbald; a brother, Jerry Tregaskis, DeBary, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Tregaskis; and seven sisters, infant Ruth, Olive Barnicott, Genevieve Correll, Roberta Ditchko, Lela Dolph, Jane Carite and Mae Dennis.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, celebrated by Pastor Bonnie Resseguie. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Bob's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2019
