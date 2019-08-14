Home

Robert F. Jones, 87 years old, passed away July 18 after a short illness.

Robert (Bob) was also known as "Toss" to all his many friends. He was formerly from Scranton, Pa. He graduated from Dunmore High School class of 1950 and was a disabled veteran of the United States Army. He entered the Steamfitters Local 524, in December 1952. He held many positions throughout his lifetime. He also ran for Congress in District 113. A man of many talents, including carpentry, he planned and built a fine home for his sister in Dunmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carrie Haut and John Jones; also two brothers, John and David.

He is survived by a sister, Carolyn O'Donnell; and six very special nieces; and, also, his best friend of many years, Jack Anneman.

Always a gentleman and a kind man with a little chuckle whenever he spoke, he would help anyone in need and will be missed by so many.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 14, 2019
