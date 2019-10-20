|
|
Robert F. Kelleher, 73, died Sept. 27 in his home at Signal Hill, Calif.
Born in Bethlehem, Bob lived in California since 1981. Upon his death, he was surrounded by those he loved and who loved him, and who had cared for him throughout his courageous fight against cancer and heart failure.
Bob graduated from Clarks Summit-Abington Heights High School in 1964. He obtained a B.S. in pharmacy and an MBA in health administration from Temple University, Philadelphia, and a J.D. from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. He had been employed as an assistant administrator of St. Joseph's Hospital in Philadelphia, attorney with Garofalo and Fortune Law firm in San Francisco, the administrator and COO of Harbour View Adolescent Mental Health Center in Long Beach, Calif., the director of accreditation services for CA Alliance of Child and Family Services, the director of quality and compliance for Stars Behavioral Health Group and completed his work life as an expert witness across the United States for group homes, foster family agencies and mental health programs.
Those who knew Bob will remember his desire to help others, his pleasure to have dinner parties and the fun he had traveling. He enjoyed life unto the very end.
Bob is survived by his sisters, Patricia Ann Kelleher, Pittsburgh; and Joan Kathryn Smargiassi, along with her husband, Gene, Eynon.
A memorial service will be held in Long Beach, Calif., and burial in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, in his family's plot. Funeral services are private per wishes of his family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019