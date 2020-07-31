Home

Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-1300
Robert F. Krypel

Robert F. Krypel Obituary

Robert F. Krypel, 82, of Taylor, died Tuesday at home following an illness. His wife, the former Judith Hendry, died on Oct. 1, 2014.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Krypel Sr. and Josephine Lukasiewicz Krypel. He was a 1955 graduate of Taylor High School, graduated from Johnson School in 1958, attended the University of Scranton and took many courses in insurance. He owned and operated the Kazmiryk and Krypel Insurance Agency in Taylor for 40 years, retiring in 2006. He had served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and was discharged in 1964.

He had been a member and past president of the Taylor Men's Club, past president of the Friends of Poland Society of Lackawanna County, past president of the Independent Insurance Agents of NEPA, past board member of the Third National Bank of Taylor, president of the Taylor Buckhorns Hunting Club and a member of the Scranton Ski Club. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, RV camping, and skiing, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are a sister, Betty Ann Jerowski of Taylor; a nephew, Joseph T. Krypel and his wife, Debbie; and two great-nephews, Joey and Ryan Krypel.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph A. Krypel Jr.; and a niece, Kathy Krypel.

There will be a private interment service by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish.

Arrangements by Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.


