|
|
Robert F. McCormack, 90, of Scranton, died Saturday at St. Mary's Villa. His wife is Mary LaMotta McCormack.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Mary E. and Walter J. McCormack, he was a United States Navy veteran and employed by the U.S. Post Office. After retirement, he served as an usher for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons. Robert was an avid Dallas Cowboys and New York Mets fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kathleen Heisler and husband, Mark, Scranton; son, Robert McCormack and wife, Michelle, Moosic; five grandsons, Mark Heisler and wife, Nina, Plains; Matthew Heisler and wife, Shannon, Warminster; Michael Heisler and wife, Sarah, Savannah, Ga.; Adam McCormack and wife, Lauren, Clarks Summit; and Sean McCormack and wife, Maggie, Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Jack Heisler and Connor, Claire, Lucy and Quinn McCormack; sister, Marie Fisne; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy May.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 at the church. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 16, 2020