Robert F. Wall, 78, of Carbondale, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 14, at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joann Manarchuck Wall.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Bernard and Mary Kuzmick Wall, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, both in Carbondale. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Harper Collins Book Publishers for 43 years.
Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Nothing in life made him happier than taking care of his family. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and other extracurricular activities, and shopping for the best deals at grocery stores.
Bob is also survived by a son, Robert Wall and wife, Nicole, Carbondale; a daughter, Jennifer Joyce and husband, Tim, New Baltimore, Mich.; eight grandchildren, Emily, Robert and Abigail Wall, and Zach, Carson, Kaylah, Rogan and Rylan Joyce; two brothers, Bernard Wall and wife, Mary, Charlotte, N.C.; and Michael Wall, Carbondale; two sisters, Marion Farrell, Wilmington, Del.; and Barbara duTreil and husband, Robert, Sarasota, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Wall; and a brother-in-law, James Farrell.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2020