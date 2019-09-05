|
|
Robert "Louie" Ferretti of Jessup died Tuesday at home. His wife of 51 years is the former Helen Armbruster.
Born in Peckville, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Diana Panfili Ferretti. He attended school in Jessup and before retirement, he worked in construction for over 40 years and was a member of Labor's Local 130.
Louie enjoyed the outdoors as a former member of the Lone Pine Hunting Club in Pike County. He liked to garden and grow his flowers and vegetables. He also liked to cook and was made an honorary cook for the Family of St. George, of which he was a member. He was an animal lover and enjoyed his pets. Above all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he often spoiled.
Louie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to numerous people who cared for him, especially Dr. Susan Biancarelli, Dr. Veerabhadrappa Kishori and the entire staff at the Hematology & Oncology Associates of NEPA, and to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all of their kindness and compassion.
He is also survived by daughter, Nicole Pisarski and her husband, Steve; sons, Robert Ferretti and Todd Ferretti and wife, Jessica, all of Jessup; grandchildren, Amanda, Olivia and Sophia Pisarski, as well as Quinn Ferretti; sister, Sylvia Calachino; brother, Joe Ferretti and wife, Jeanette; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Joseph A. Calachino and Joe Armbruster.
The funeral will be Saturday at 8:30 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Friends and family may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 5, 2019