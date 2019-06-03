Robert (Bob) Flannery, 63, of West Scranton, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after an illness. Surviving is his loving wife, Mary Ellen (Loscombe) Flannery. The couple would have celebrated their 39th anniversary on Friday.



A lifelong resident of Scranton, he was born June 2, 1955, to the late Robert and Helen (Martin) Flannery. A 1974 graduate of West Scranton High School, he worked for the recycling department of the city of Scranton's DPW for 40 years before retirement. He was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church.



A die-hard NASCAR fan, Martin Truex, Richard and Kyle Petty had been his favorite drivers. He enjoyed playing the guitar and was a master handyman who could repair just about anything. Despite battling illness, Bob showed true selflessness as he never complained and only worried more about his loved ones, especially his beloved Mary Ellen. He will certainly be missed forever.



He is also survived by his sister, Ann Ozawa and husband, Ed, Massachusetts; his mother-in-law, Mary (Gerrity) Loscombe, Scranton; and many adoring aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.



His wife would like to acknowledge and thank Drs. Chris Peters and Michael Alocci as well as the entire staff of Sacred Heart Hospice for the tremendous care and compassion shown to Bob throughout his illness.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.

